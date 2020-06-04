Private Advisor Group LLC Raises Position in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI)

Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) by 84.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,901 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 11,372 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH were worth $3,596,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 31.8% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 7,907 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,908 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 2,281 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 12,820,052 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,822,370,000 after purchasing an additional 213,426 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 394.6% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 7,013 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $997,000 after purchasing an additional 5,595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 36,593 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,202,000 after purchasing an additional 3,362 shares during the period. 91.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CCI stock opened at $174.56 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $159.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $148.93. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH has a 52-week low of $114.18 and a 52-week high of $176.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.39, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.36.

CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.11). CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH had a net margin of 15.59% and a return on equity of 8.39%. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 12th will be given a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 84.36%.

In related news, EVP Michael Joseph Kavanagh sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.86, for a total transaction of $769,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,767 shares in the company, valued at $7,349,430.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on CCI. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $147.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Oppenheimer raised shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $177.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $149.00 price target for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.25.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 70,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

