Private Advisor Group LLC Raises Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCK)

Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCK) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 136,930 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,129 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC owned about 0.19% of Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF worth $2,877,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $47,000. Savior LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF by 251.7% during the first quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 2,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $102,000.

NYSEARCA:BSCK opened at $21.30 on Thursday. Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $19.67 and a twelve month high of $21.41. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.22.

