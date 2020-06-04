Private Advisor Group LLC Raises Holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 9.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,324 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,552 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $2,940,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CSX. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of CSX by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,560,164 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $619,414,000 after acquiring an additional 203,241 shares in the last quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of CSX by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,106,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its position in shares of CSX by 32.4% during the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 167,006 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $12,085,000 after buying an additional 40,900 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in shares of CSX by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 119,576 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,653,000 after buying an additional 3,487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in CSX by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 57,465 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,158,000 after acquiring an additional 10,058 shares in the last quarter. 73.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Mark Kenneth Wallace sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.79, for a total transaction of $1,455,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 58,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,240,163.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Paul C. Hilal sold 700,000 shares of CSX stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.31, for a total value of $47,817,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,489 shares in the company, valued at $716,503.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CSX opened at $74.67 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $65.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market cap of $57.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.24. CSX Co. has a 12 month low of $46.81 and a 12 month high of $80.62.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.06. CSX had a return on equity of 27.27% and a net margin of 27.74%. The company had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 28th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. CSX’s payout ratio is 24.94%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $71.00 target price on shares of CSX in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Raymond James cut their price objective on CSX from $80.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on CSX from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CSX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Cowen restated a “neutral” rating on shares of CSX in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.92.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services, as well as transports intermodal containers and trailers. It transports chemicals, automotive, agricultural and food products, minerals, fertilizers, forest products, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants.

