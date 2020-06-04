Private Advisor Group LLC Purchases 5,164 Shares of SPDR S&P China ETF (NYSEARCA:GXC)

Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P China ETF (NYSEARCA:GXC) by 20.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,833 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,164 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC owned about 0.24% of SPDR S&P China ETF worth $2,722,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P China ETF by 26.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 422,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,389,000 after purchasing an additional 87,326 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P China ETF by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 536,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,103,000 after purchasing an additional 75,327 shares during the last quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P China ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $6,975,000. swisspartners Advisors Ltd bought a new position in SPDR S&P China ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,414,000. Finally, City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in SPDR S&P China ETF by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 225,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,136,000 after buying an additional 18,550 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P China ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:GXC opened at $101.72 on Thursday. SPDR S&P China ETF has a 1 year low of $80.12 and a 1 year high of $108.49. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $97.78.

SPDR S&P China ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI China Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in China, but legally available to foreign investors.

Recommended Story: Oversold

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P China ETF (NYSEARCA:GXC).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P China ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P China ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.