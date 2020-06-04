Private Advisor Group LLC Purchases 35,477 Shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB)

Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) by 218.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 51,689 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,477 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF were worth $2,610,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 216.8% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 14,772,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $744,556,000 after purchasing an additional 10,109,065 shares in the last quarter. Spinnaker Trust increased its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 138.4% during the 1st quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 1,144,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,813,000 after buying an additional 664,657 shares in the last quarter. Blue Sky Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $16,356,000. Country Trust Bank bought a new stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $14,855,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,426,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,282,000 after acquiring an additional 202,063 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:ISTB opened at $51.31 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $51.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.59. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $47.53 and a 1-year high of $51.44.

