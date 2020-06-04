Private Advisor Group LLC Purchases 14,466 Shares of Tc Pipelines Lp (NYSE:TRP)

Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tc Pipelines Lp (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) by 23.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 77,452 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 14,466 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Tc Pipelines were worth $3,430,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cidel Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tc Pipelines by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,896,276 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $83,333,000 after buying an additional 180,481 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Tc Pipelines during the first quarter worth about $21,001,000. DC Investments Management LLC raised its holdings in Tc Pipelines by 65.8% during the first quarter. DC Investments Management LLC now owns 9,712 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $430,000 after acquiring an additional 3,854 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Tc Pipelines during the first quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. bought a new position in Tc Pipelines in the first quarter valued at approximately $84,297,000. Institutional investors own 65.73% of the company’s stock.

Tc Pipelines stock opened at $45.97 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $43.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.89, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. Tc Pipelines Lp has a 12 month low of $32.37 and a 12 month high of $57.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $45.05 and its 200-day moving average is $49.32.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.5742 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. This represents a yield of 5%. Tc Pipelines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.08%.

TRP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on Tc Pipelines from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Tc Pipelines from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Tc Pipelines from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Tc Pipelines from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Tc Pipelines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.69.

About Tc Pipelines

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Energy segments. The company transports natural gas to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, and other businesses.

