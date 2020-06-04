Private Advisor Group LLC Increases Position in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW)

Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW) by 11.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 54,037 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,496 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF were worth $2,849,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 5,464.4% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 324,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,124,000 after purchasing an additional 318,904 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 504.6% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 146,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,418,000 after buying an additional 122,000 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 45,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,645,000 after buying an additional 1,938 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 38,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,013,000 after acquiring an additional 1,672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 36,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,913,000 after acquiring an additional 4,594 shares during the period.

ARK Next Generation Internation ETF stock opened at $77.49 on Thursday. ARK Next Generation Internation ETF has a 1 year low of $40.49 and a 1 year high of $78.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $67.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.07.

