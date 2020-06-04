Private Advisor Group LLC Has $3.44 Million Stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Private Advisor Group LLC cut its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) by 25.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,828 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,229 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $3,436,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. grew its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 68.5% during the first quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC grew its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 16,400.0% during the first quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 165 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd.

Shares of TLT opened at $159.54 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $166.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $151.70. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $129.68 and a 52 week high of $179.70.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

