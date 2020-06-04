Private Advisor Group LLC Has $2.99 Million Position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 6.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,030 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $2,986,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cognios Capital LLC bought a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,471,000. NS Partners Ltd raised its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. NS Partners Ltd now owns 11,866 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,015,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 222.5% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,948 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,344 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter worth $73,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 825,344 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $487,898,000 after purchasing an additional 33,827 shares during the last quarter. 87.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

In other news, CFO Marshall Mohr sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.00, for a total value of $3,937,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,277,800. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jamie Samath sold 248 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $506.18, for a total value of $125,532.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $194,879.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,984 shares of company stock valued at $8,502,863 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ISRG opened at $575.00 on Thursday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $360.50 and a 52 week high of $619.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $531.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $550.78. The company has a market cap of $67.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.48, a P/E/G ratio of 13.09 and a beta of 0.94.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 30.11% and a return on equity of 17.40%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.61 EPS. Intuitive Surgical’s revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 6.78 EPS for the current year.

ISRG has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine raised Intuitive Surgical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. SVB Leerink lowered Intuitive Surgical from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $575.00 to $535.00 in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $660.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $576.44.

About Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories. Its da Vinci Surgical System transforms the surgeon's natural hand movements outside the body into corresponding micro-movements inside the patient's body. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D vision systems, da Vinci skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

Further Reading: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.