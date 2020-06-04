Private Advisor Group LLC Has $2.97 Million Position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI)

Private Advisor Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 50,933 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,119 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC owned about 0.17% of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF worth $2,970,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 140.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 807 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 81.8% during the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the period. Finally, Moser Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter worth $94,000.

Shares of VIGI opened at $66.87 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $62.05 and a 200-day moving average of $66.56. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF has a one year low of $50.55 and a one year high of $74.10.

