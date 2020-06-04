Private Advisor Group LLC Has $2.90 Million Stake in Fidelity Core Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV)

Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Fidelity Core Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV) by 127.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 126,571 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 70,922 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Fidelity Core Dividend ETF were worth $2,900,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Harwood Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity Core Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Fidelity Core Dividend ETF by 97.2% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Fidelity Core Dividend ETF by 1,846.9% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 6,464 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Fidelity Core Dividend ETF by 49.8% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 10,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 3,460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC bought a new position in Fidelity Core Dividend ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $290,000.

Get Fidelity Core Dividend ETF alerts:

Shares of Fidelity Core Dividend ETF stock opened at $27.93 on Thursday. Fidelity Core Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $19.51 and a 12-month high of $33.47. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.38 and its 200-day moving average is $28.88.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity Core Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Core Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Core Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.