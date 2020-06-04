Private Advisor Group LLC Has $2.76 Million Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Private Advisor Group LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 10.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,947 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,922 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $2,762,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EMR. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 5.3% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,295,075 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $61,711,000 after purchasing an additional 65,283 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Emerson Electric in the 1st quarter valued at $313,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 4,857 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 72.3% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 4,776 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 2,004 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.3% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 853,911 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,689,000 after acquiring an additional 11,019 shares during the last quarter. 71.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EMR stock opened at $62.92 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12-month low of $37.75 and a 12-month high of $78.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $54.98 and a 200-day moving average of $64.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.51.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.12. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 26.66% and a net margin of 12.04%. The firm had revenue of $4.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 54.20%.

In related news, Director Arthur F. Golden bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $51.47 per share, for a total transaction of $257,350.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 81,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,215,290.06. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

EMR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Argus raised Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.13.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions to industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company's Automation Solutions segment offers products and integrated solutions, including measurement and analytical instrumentation; valves, actuators, and regulators; industrial solutions; and process control systems and solutions.

