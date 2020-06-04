Private Advisor Group LLC Has $2.75 Million Stake in VanEck Vectors Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT)

Private Advisor Group LLC cut its position in VanEck Vectors Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT) by 56.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,802 shares of the company’s stock after selling 81,235 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC owned 0.10% of VanEck Vectors Wide Moat ETF worth $2,747,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Wide Moat ETF by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 8,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Covington Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Wide Moat ETF by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 83,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,566,000 after acquiring an additional 7,845 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Wide Moat ETF by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 67,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,708,000 after purchasing an additional 8,152 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Wide Moat ETF by 102.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 167,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,344,000 after purchasing an additional 85,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Wide Moat ETF by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. now owns 57,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,123,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:MOAT opened at $53.82 on Thursday. VanEck Vectors Wide Moat ETF has a one year low of $35.00 and a one year high of $56.84. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.27.

