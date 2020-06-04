Private Advisor Group LLC Has $2.73 Million Position in iShares MSCI Singapore ETF (NYSEARCA:EWS)

Private Advisor Group LLC lessened its position in iShares MSCI Singapore ETF (NYSEARCA:EWS) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 157,066 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,806 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC owned about 0.68% of iShares MSCI Singapore ETF worth $2,725,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EWS. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Singapore ETF by 41.3% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,207,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,957,000 after purchasing an additional 353,208 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Singapore ETF by 23.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 717,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,452,000 after acquiring an additional 134,029 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in iShares MSCI Singapore ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 465,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,069,000 after acquiring an additional 5,214 shares during the last quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Singapore ETF by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 415,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,202,000 after purchasing an additional 11,486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI Singapore ETF by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 415,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,202,000 after purchasing an additional 11,486 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of EWS stock opened at $19.12 on Thursday. iShares MSCI Singapore ETF has a 52 week low of $15.10 and a 52 week high of $25.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.11 and its 200-day moving average is $21.21.

iShares MSCI Singapore ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Singapore Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund (ETF). The Funds seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Singapore Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Singapore Stock Exchange.

