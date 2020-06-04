Private Advisor Group LLC Has $2.70 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP)

Private Advisor Group LLC trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP) by 29.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,344 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,522 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF were worth $2,696,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SCS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $176,142,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,339,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $755,944,000 after purchasing an additional 2,671,113 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 12,092,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,912,000 after buying an additional 1,002,479 shares in the last quarter. Capital One National Association acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $15,192,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 5,200,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,403,000 after buying an additional 284,383 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF stock opened at $49.87 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $49.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.30. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a 52-week low of $46.38 and a 52-week high of $49.98.

