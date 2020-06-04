Private Advisor Group LLC Has $2.54 Million Holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN)

Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN) by 9.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,912 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,245 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF were worth $2,537,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Global Tech ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Global Tech ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new stake in iShares Global Tech ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Ironwood Financial llc purchased a new stake in iShares Global Tech ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in iShares Global Tech ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $84,000.

Get iShares Global Tech ETF alerts:

Shares of IXN opened at $223.39 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $208.49 and its 200-day moving average is $205.87. iShares Global Tech ETF has a fifty-two week low of $155.91 and a fifty-two week high of $232.08.

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

See Also: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Tech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Tech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.