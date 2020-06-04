Private Advisor Group LLC Has $2.49 Million Stock Holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHML)

Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHML) by 14.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 77,626 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,864 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC owned 0.36% of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF worth $2,490,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JHML. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 120,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,972,000 after buying an additional 9,394 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its position in John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 37,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,187,000 after acquiring an additional 2,689 shares during the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,054,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,471,000 after purchasing an additional 50,570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF by 350.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 26,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 20,747 shares during the last quarter.

Get John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF alerts:

JHML opened at $38.67 on Thursday. John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $27.00 and a 1-year high of $43.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $35.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.22.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JHML? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHML).

Receive News & Ratings for John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.