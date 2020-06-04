Private Advisor Group LLC Grows Position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) by 74.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 41,596 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,820 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $2,514,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHB. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Independence Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 818.2% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 505 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF stock opened at $74.28 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $68.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.74. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a twelve month low of $51.38 and a twelve month high of $81.04.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

