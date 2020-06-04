Private Advisor Group LLC Grows Holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)

Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR) by 3.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 38,775 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC owned approximately 0.09% of iShares US Real Estate ETF worth $2,697,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. boosted its position in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. now owns 1,943,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $180,854,000 after acquiring an additional 330,000 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 375.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,224,246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $85,171,000 after acquiring an additional 966,718 shares during the period. WealthNavi Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 1,198,614 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $83,388,000 after buying an additional 224,982 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 155.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,013,218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $70,489,000 after buying an additional 616,397 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 56.7% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 835,871 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,151,000 after buying an additional 302,532 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares US Real Estate ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:IYR opened at $82.32 on Thursday. iShares US Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $56.27 and a 12-month high of $100.75. The business has a 50 day moving average of $74.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.06.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

Recommended Story: Why do companies issue convertible shares?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares US Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares US Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.