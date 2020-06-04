Private Advisor Group LLC Decreases Stock Position in Williams Companies Inc (NYSE:WMB)

Private Advisor Group LLC reduced its position in Williams Companies Inc (NYSE:WMB) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 200,065 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 8,456 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $2,830,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WMB. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Williams Companies by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 547,209 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $7,743,000 after purchasing an additional 10,865 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 5,050.0% in the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,120,331 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $15,853,000 after buying an additional 1,098,577 shares in the last quarter. Sun Life Financial INC lifted its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 64.1% in the first quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 50,174 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $710,000 after buying an additional 19,597 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Williams Companies by 12.7% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 22,476 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 2,528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mondrian Investment Partners LTD purchased a new stake in Williams Companies during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. 85.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Williams Companies news, CFO John D. Chandler bought 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.07 per share, with a total value of $195,910.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 114,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,725,861.61. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alan S. Armstrong purchased 33,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.23 per share, for a total transaction of $502,590.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 804,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,246,838.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 57,600 shares of company stock valued at $863,913 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on WMB shares. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Williams Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Goldman Sachs Group raised Williams Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Williams Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays raised shares of Williams Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Williams Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.53.

Williams Companies stock opened at $20.66 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.68 billion, a PE ratio of 172.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.74. Williams Companies Inc has a fifty-two week low of $8.41 and a fifty-two week high of $29.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $18.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.97.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26. The business had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 7.58% and a net margin of 1.89%. The company’s revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Williams Companies Inc will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 11th. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is 161.62%.

Williams Companies Company Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. The company's Northeast G&P segment engages in the natural gas gathering, compression, and processing business, as well as natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation business in the Marcellus and Utica Shale regions in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, New York, and Ohio.

