Private Advisor Group LLC Cuts Position in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF (NYSEARCA:MNA)

Private Advisor Group LLC lessened its position in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF (NYSEARCA:MNA) by 44.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 94,731 shares of the company’s stock after selling 76,287 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC owned 0.41% of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF worth $2,855,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Greenleaf Trust boosted its holdings in shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,405,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,368,000 after purchasing an additional 18,819 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its stake in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 1,142,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,935,000 after buying an additional 52,636 shares in the last quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. grew its position in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF by 1.5% during the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. now owns 1,113,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,573,000 after acquiring an additional 16,213 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 906,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,080,000 after acquiring an additional 19,318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 592,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,658,000 after acquiring an additional 25,894 shares during the last quarter.

MNA stock opened at $31.14 on Thursday. IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF has a 52 week low of $26.21 and a 52 week high of $33.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $31.25 and its 200 day moving average is $32.12.

Read More: Dividend Yield

Receive News & Ratings for IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.