Private Advisor Group LLC Buys 4,851 Shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV)

Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV) by 25.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,655 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,851 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC owned about 0.05% of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF worth $2,524,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,247,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $773,427,000 after purchasing an additional 112,293 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 24,771.5% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 4,144,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,540,000 after buying an additional 4,127,915 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 6.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 718,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,640,000 after buying an additional 41,104 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 668,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,229,000 after purchasing an additional 15,334 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 484,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,643,000 after buying an additional 2,739 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BLV stock opened at $108.52 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $109.42 and its 200 day moving average is $105.10. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $90.70 and a 52-week high of $117.59.

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

