Private Advisor Group LLC Boosts Stake in L3Harris (NYSE:LHX)

Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) by 23.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,090 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,869 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in L3Harris were worth $2,718,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of L3Harris in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $406,936,000. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT bought a new stake in shares of L3Harris in the 4th quarter worth about $152,639,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of L3Harris by 159.0% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,026,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,091,000 after purchasing an additional 629,868 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC grew its stake in L3Harris by 428.6% in the fourth quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 735,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,499,000 after purchasing an additional 596,219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc acquired a new stake in L3Harris during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $96,828,000. 84.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LHX opened at $199.63 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $188.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $198.55. The stock has a market cap of $43.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.10 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.21. L3Harris has a one year low of $142.01 and a one year high of $230.99.

L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.19. L3Harris had a net margin of 8.30% and a return on equity of 13.20%. The business had revenue of $4.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.32 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 167.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that L3Harris will post 11.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 2nd will be given a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 1st. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. L3Harris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.73%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LHX. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on L3Harris in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $219.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of L3Harris from $232.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on L3Harris from $252.00 to $226.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on L3Harris in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $225.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded L3Harris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $184.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $239.80.

In related news, Director Lewis Kramer sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $1,170,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,589,210. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

L3Harris Company Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides technology-based solutions that solve government and commercial customers' mission-critical challenges in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Communication Systems, Electronic Systems, and Space and Intelligence Systems.

