Principal Financial Group Inc. Increases Position in Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,022,520 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 5,492 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.15% of Schlumberger worth $27,284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SLB. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $538,868,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 11.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 74,959,142 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,044,249,000 after buying an additional 7,688,130 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 7.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 98,234,133 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,325,178,000 after buying an additional 6,795,063 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 59,017,143 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,372,490,000 after buying an additional 5,337,121 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 27.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 23,963,739 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $963,342,000 after buying an additional 5,098,492 shares during the period. 75.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE SLB opened at $19.61 on Thursday. Schlumberger Limited. has a 12 month low of $11.87 and a 12 month high of $41.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $26.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 19.14 and a beta of 2.10. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.49.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 17th. The oil and gas company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. Schlumberger had a negative net margin of 55.19% and a positive return on equity of 7.88%. The firm had revenue of $7.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited. will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 3rd will be given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is currently 34.01%.

In other news, EVP Abdellah Merad sold 14,822 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.19, for a total value of $284,434.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,050,652.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Vijay Kasibhatla purchased 2,000 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.05 per share, for a total transaction of $34,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 29,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $500,622.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 84,290 shares of company stock worth $1,506,249. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

SLB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $34.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Schlumberger from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 13th. DZ Bank downgraded shares of Schlumberger from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Friday, May 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Schlumberger presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.69.

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company's Reservoir Characterization segment offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; petro technical data services and training solutions; and integrated management services.

