Principal Financial Group Inc. Cuts Stock Position in ONE Gas Inc (NYSE:OGS)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its holdings in ONE Gas Inc (NYSE:OGS) by 8.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 341,064 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 32,977 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.65% of ONE Gas worth $28,519,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of ONE Gas by 508.0% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 922,172 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $86,287,000 after buying an additional 770,504 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of ONE Gas during the 4th quarter valued at $38,003,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ONE Gas during the 1st quarter valued at $16,588,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of ONE Gas by 49.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 511,152 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,743,000 after buying an additional 168,781 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of ONE Gas by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,841,470 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $172,306,000 after buying an additional 126,872 shares during the last quarter. 79.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE OGS opened at $82.68 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.83, a P/E/G ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $87.12. ONE Gas Inc has a twelve month low of $63.67 and a twelve month high of $96.97.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $528.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $621.40 million. ONE Gas had a return on equity of 8.67% and a net margin of 12.16%. ONE Gas’s revenue was down 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.76 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ONE Gas Inc will post 3.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 12th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. ONE Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.54%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on OGS shares. Zacks Investment Research cut ONE Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on ONE Gas from $91.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Sidoti dropped their price objective on ONE Gas from $97.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 5th. TheStreet cut ONE Gas from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Cfra increased their price objective on ONE Gas from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.00.

In other news, Director John William Gibson acquired 3,417 shares of ONE Gas stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $76.18 per share, for a total transaction of $260,307.06. 1.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About ONE Gas

ONE Gas, Inc operates as a regulated natural gas distribution utility company in the United States. The company operates through three divisions: Oklahoma Natural Gas, Kansas Gas Service, and Texas Gas Service. It serves residential, commercial, and industrial and transportation customers, as well as provides natural gas distribution services to wholesale and public authority customers.

