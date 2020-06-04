Premise Capital Diversified Tactical ETF (BATS:TCTL) Stock Price Down 0.1%

Premise Capital Diversified Tactical ETF (BATS:TCTL)’s stock price was down 0.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $26.02 and last traded at $26.02, approximately 3,382 shares were traded during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at $26.04.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.83 and a 200 day moving average of $29.49.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Premise Capital Diversified Tactical ETF stock. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Premise Capital Diversified Tactical ETF (BATS:TCTL) by 10.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,293 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,069 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Premise Capital Diversified Tactical ETF were worth $1,370,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Read More: How do analysts define an oversold condition?

Receive News & Ratings for Premise Capital Diversified Tactical ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Premise Capital Diversified Tactical ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.