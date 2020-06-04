PORSCHE AUTOMOB/ADR (OTCMKTS:POAHY) Trading 1.9% Higher

PORSCHE AUTOMOB/ADR (OTCMKTS:POAHY)’s share price traded up 1.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $5.69 and last traded at $5.67, 111,382 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 49% from the average session volume of 218,070 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.56.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of PORSCHE AUTOMOB/ADR in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of PORSCHE AUTOMOB/ADR in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.89 and its 200-day moving average is $6.10.

Porsche Automobil Holding SE, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automobile manufacturer worldwide. The company offers motorcycles, small cars, and luxury vehicles, as well as commercial vehicles, such as pick-ups, buses, and heavy trucks under the Volkswagen, Audi, SEAT, KODA, Bentley, Bugatti, Lamborghini, Porsche, Ducati, Scania, and MAN brand names.

