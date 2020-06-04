Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) Stake Cut by Moors & Cabot Inc.

Moors & Cabot Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) by 11.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 64,129 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 7,954 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Plains All American Pipeline were worth $340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 45,012,924 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $237,668,000 after acquiring an additional 2,902,320 shares in the last quarter. Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC boosted its position in Plains All American Pipeline by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC now owns 14,010,289 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $257,650,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233,748 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Plains All American Pipeline by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,932,472 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $237,828,000 after purchasing an additional 774,263 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Plains All American Pipeline by 71.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,070,851 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $63,734,000 after purchasing an additional 5,034,251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chickasaw Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 11,294,328 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $59,634,000 after purchasing an additional 994,888 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PAA opened at $10.50 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $7.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.13 and a beta of 2.38. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. has a twelve month low of $3.00 and a twelve month high of $25.26.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 1st were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 30th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.86%. Plains All American Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is 28.69%.

In related news, CEO Willie Cw Chiang acquired 45,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.45 per share, for a total transaction of $247,430.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 223,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,216,995.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Harry N. Pefanis acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.96 per share, with a total value of $139,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 650,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,525,350.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 68,400 shares of company stock valued at $406,610 over the last three months. 1.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Plains All American Pipeline in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Plains All American Pipeline from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of Plains All American Pipeline from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $12.00 in a report on Monday, March 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.17.

Plains All American Pipeline Company Profile

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation, storage, terminalling, and marketing of crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics.

