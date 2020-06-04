PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) Reaches New 12-Month High at $58.00

PJT Partners Inc (NYSE:PJT)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $58.00 and last traded at $53.25, with a volume of 208 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $53.45.

PJT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut PJT Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 2nd. Buckingham Research increased their price target on shares of PJT Partners from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of PJT Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of PJT Partners from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of PJT Partners from $59.00 to $57.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. PJT Partners has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.75.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $48.14 and a 200 day moving average of $44.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 3.72 and a quick ratio of 3.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.16 and a beta of 0.98.

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $200.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $215.48 million. PJT Partners had a return on equity of 20.97% and a net margin of 5.99%. Research analysts predict that PJT Partners Inc will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 2nd. PJT Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.30%.

In other PJT Partners news, General Counsel James W. Cuminale sold 13,369 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.14, for a total value of $656,952.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 25,855 shares in the company, valued at $1,270,514.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 9.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PJT. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in shares of PJT Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in PJT Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in PJT Partners in the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in PJT Partners during the fourth quarter worth $61,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in PJT Partners during the fourth quarter worth $139,000. 64.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PJT Partners Company Profile (NYSE:PJT)

PJT Partners Inc, an investment bank, provides various strategic advisory, shareholder engagement, restructuring and special situations, and private fund advisory and placement services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. It offers a range of financial advisory and transaction execution capability, including mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, minority investments, asset swaps, divestitures, takeover defenses, corporate finance advisory, private placements, and distressed sales.

