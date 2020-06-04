Pires Investments (LON:PIRI) Shares Down 6.5%

Pires Investments PLC (LON:PIRI)’s stock price was down 6.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 4.15 ($0.05) and last traded at GBX 4.35 ($0.06), approximately 1,407,566 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4.65 ($0.06).

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 3.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 2.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.44 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.69.

Pires Investments (LON:PIRI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported GBX 1.64 ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Pires Investments plc, an investing company, engages in the seeking, investigation, and making of investments in the United Kingdom. The company was incorporated in 1994 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

