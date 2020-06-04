Piper Sandler Comments on G-III Apparel Group, Ltd.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:GIII)

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler reduced their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of G-III Apparel Group in a research note issued to investors on Monday, June 1st. Piper Sandler analyst E. Murphy now anticipates that the textile maker will earn ($0.57) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.12). Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for G-III Apparel Group’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.95) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.51 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.63 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.28 EPS.

Several other research firms have also commented on GIII. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on G-III Apparel Group from $22.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $42.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of G-III Apparel Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Cowen lowered shares of G-III Apparel Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $8.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of G-III Apparel Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. G-III Apparel Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.33.

Shares of G-III Apparel Group stock opened at $15.35 on Thursday. G-III Apparel Group has a fifty-two week low of $2.96 and a fifty-two week high of $34.42. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $570.37 million, a PE ratio of 4.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 2.48.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 19th. The textile maker reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $754.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $799.07 million. G-III Apparel Group had a net margin of 4.55% and a return on equity of 12.74%. G-III Apparel Group’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GIII. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its stake in G-III Apparel Group by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 25,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 136.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 582,838 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,488,000 after buying an additional 336,298 shares during the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new stake in G-III Apparel Group in the first quarter valued at $234,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of G-III Apparel Group during the first quarter worth about $163,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of G-III Apparel Group during the first quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors own 96.09% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Morris Goldfarb purchased 20,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.54 per share, for a total transaction of $132,108.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,236,845 shares in the company, valued at $21,168,966.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas Brosig acquired 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.06 per share, with a total value of $48,480.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $143,173.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 58,949 shares of company stock valued at $409,053. 9.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

