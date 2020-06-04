Pioneering Technology (CVE:PTE) Shares Down 12.5%

Pioneering Technology Corp (CVE:PTE)’s share price fell 12.5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.11 and last traded at C$0.11, 660,900 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 292% from the average session volume of 168,567 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.12.

The company has a market capitalization of $4.48 million and a PE ratio of -2.40. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.68, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a current ratio of 5.88.

About Pioneering Technology (CVE:PTE)

Pioneering Technology Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of cooking fire prevention solutions for residential and commercial markets in Canada and the United States. It provides SmartBurner, a cooking fire prevention solution; Safe-T-sensor, a solution to prevent microwave fires and false alarms; SMARTRange, a cooking fire solution for glass top electric ranges; and SmartElement, a cooking system to prevent stovetop cooking fires on electric coiled stoves.

See Also: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneering Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneering Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.