Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) and IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) Critical Comparison

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) and IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) are both large-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability, valuation, risk and analyst recommendations.

Volatility & Risk

Pinterest has a beta of 1.54, meaning that its share price is 54% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, IHS Markit has a beta of 0.94, meaning that its share price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Pinterest and IHS Markit’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pinterest $1.14 billion 11.00 -$1.36 billion ($3.24) -6.62 IHS Markit $4.41 billion 6.99 $502.70 million $2.09 34.77

IHS Markit has higher revenue and earnings than Pinterest. Pinterest is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than IHS Markit, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Pinterest and IHS Markit’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pinterest -120.48% -73.06% -62.45% IHS Markit 19.74% 10.94% 5.68%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

46.2% of Pinterest shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 88.4% of IHS Markit shares are held by institutional investors. 0.8% of IHS Markit shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Pinterest and IHS Markit, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pinterest 0 13 11 0 2.46 IHS Markit 1 4 12 0 2.65

Pinterest currently has a consensus target price of $24.17, indicating a potential upside of 12.75%. IHS Markit has a consensus target price of $72.06, indicating a potential downside of 0.82%. Given Pinterest’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Pinterest is more favorable than IHS Markit.

Summary

IHS Markit beats Pinterest on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Pinterest

Pinterest, Inc. provides a visual discovery engine that helps users to discover ideas for various projects and interests worldwide. Its platform allows users to discover ideas for daily activities, remodeling a house or training for a marathon, ongoing passions, and planning a wedding or a dream vacation. The company's platform show visual recommendations called Pins, based on user personal taste and interests. It also provides Product Pins that make items shoppable with up-to-date pricing; Recipe Pins to cook a meal by bringing the relevant information; Shop the Look, which enables pinners to shop for the individual products they see within fashion and home decor Pins; and Video Pins, which are short videos with topics, such as how-to content about cooking and beauty. The company was formerly known as Cold Brew Labs Inc. and changed its name to Pinterest, Inc. in November 2010. Pinterest, Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

About IHS Markit

IHS Markit Ltd. provides critical information, analytics, and solutions for various industries and markets that drive economies worldwide. The company's information, analytics, and solutions enhance operational efficiency and offer deep insights for customers in business, finance, and government. Its Resources segment provides upstream, midstream, downstream, and power/gas/coal/renewables services. This segment also offers data for manufacturing processes, as well as capital expenditure, cost, price, production, trade, demand, and capacity industry analysis and forecasts. The company's Transportation segment provides authoritative analysis, as well as sales and production forecasts for light vehicles, medium and heavy commercial vehicles, powertrains, components, and technology systems; and performance measurement tools and marketing solutions for carmakers, dealers, and agencies. It also offers comprehensive data on ships, as well as monthly import and export statistics on approximately 90 countries; and specifications for military vehicles, naval vessels, and aircraft types. The company's Consolidated Markets & Solutions segment provides discovery technologies, research tools, and software-based engineering decision engines; components and devices, performance analytics, and end market intelligence for technology, media, and telecom industries; and economic and risk data, forecast, and analytic tools. Its Financial Services segment provides pricing and reference data, indices, valuation and trading services, trade processing, enterprise software, and managed services to traders, portfolio managers, risk managers, research professionals, and other financial markets participants, as well as operations, compliance, and enterprise data managers. IHS Markit Ltd. was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

