Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. Boosts Holdings in Middleby Corp (NASDAQ:MIDD)

Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Middleby Corp (NASDAQ:MIDD) by 15.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,776 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the period. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Middleby were worth $272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Middleby in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Middleby during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Middleby by 111.9% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 784 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Middleby by 416.6% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 904 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Middleby in the fourth quarter valued at $106,000. 96.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Robert A. Nerbonne acquired 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $72.73 per share, with a total value of $196,371.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $177,679.39. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert A. Nerbonne bought 545 shares of Middleby stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $92.49 per share, with a total value of $50,407.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $225,953.07. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 16,560 shares of company stock worth $1,180,094 over the last quarter. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MIDD. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Middleby from $54.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. BidaskClub raised shares of Middleby from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. ValuEngine upgraded Middleby from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Middleby from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, CL King initiated coverage on shares of Middleby in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:MIDD opened at $78.03 on Thursday. Middleby Corp has a 12-month low of $41.73 and a 12-month high of $142.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.15 and a beta of 1.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $58.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.63.

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.07. Middleby had a return on equity of 20.40% and a net margin of 12.10%. The firm had revenue of $677.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $677.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.24 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Middleby Corp will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Middleby Company Profile

The Middleby Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and services foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers foodservice equipment for quick and full-service restaurants, convenience stores, retail outlets, hotels, and other institutions.

