Phoenix Tree (NYSE:DNK) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, June 10th. Phoenix Tree has set its Q1 2020

Pre-Market guidance at EPS.

Phoenix Tree (NYSE:DNK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 25th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $305.86 million during the quarter.

NYSE:DNK opened at $8.60 on Thursday. Phoenix Tree has a fifty-two week low of $5.41 and a fifty-two week high of $13.90. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.30.

Danke, one of the largest co-living platforms in China with the fastest growth, is redefining the residential rental market through technology and aims to help people live better. Empowered by data, technology, and a large-scale apartment network, Danke's vibrant and expanding ecosystem connects and benefits property owners, residents and third-party service providers, and delivers quality and best-in-class services through an innovative "new rental" business model featuring centralization, standardization, and a seamless online experience.

