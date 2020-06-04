Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Upgraded to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

PSX has been the subject of several other research reports. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Phillips 66 from $139.00 to $120.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Phillips 66 from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company in a research note on Sunday, March 29th. Wolfe Research lowered Phillips 66 from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating and set a $98.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Barclays reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $94.00 target price on shares of Phillips 66 in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Bank of America raised Phillips 66 from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $90.88.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

PSX stock opened at $81.57 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company’s 50 day moving average is $70.10 and its 200 day moving average is $85.57. The stock has a market cap of $36.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 119.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.61 and a beta of 1.60. Phillips 66 has a 1-year low of $40.04 and a 1-year high of $119.92.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $21.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.04 billion. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 0.35% and a return on equity of 14.90%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 18th were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 15th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.41%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.72%.

In other Phillips 66 news, Director Gary Kramer Adams bought 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $76.40 per share, for a total transaction of $95,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,213 shares in the company, valued at $780,273.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 113,434 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $12,637,000 after acquiring an additional 1,531 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 614,876 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $68,504,000 after acquiring an additional 34,478 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in Phillips 66 by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 105,844 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $11,792,000 after purchasing an additional 2,157 shares in the last quarter. CWS Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter worth $265,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Phillips 66 by 815.7% in the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 11,639 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,296,000 after purchasing an additional 10,368 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.88% of the company’s stock.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Read More: Analyst Ratings

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.