Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Shares Purchased by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 9.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 515,861 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 43,308 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned 0.12% of Phillips 66 worth $27,676,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Efficient Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 56.9% in the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 317 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Firestone Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.88% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Gary Kramer Adams bought 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $76.40 per share, for a total transaction of $95,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,213 shares in the company, valued at $780,273.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of PSX traded down $1.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $82.66. 20,072 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,265,927. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $70.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market cap of $35.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 120.37, a P/E/G ratio of 6.84 and a beta of 1.60. Phillips 66 has a 1 year low of $40.04 and a 1 year high of $119.92.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.39. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 14.90% and a net margin of 0.35%. The business had revenue of $21.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 18th were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 15th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.36%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.72%.

PSX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Phillips 66 from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $73.00 in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Cfra lowered their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $110.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Phillips 66 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Phillips 66 has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.88.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

