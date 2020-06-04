Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) Receiving Negative News Coverage, Study Shows

Media stories about Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) have trended negative on Thursday, according to InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis. InfoTrie identifies positive and negative news coverage by analyzing more than six thousand blog and news sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Pfizer earned a news sentiment score of -2.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave media headlines about the biopharmaceutical company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near term.

Here are some of the news articles that may have impacted Pfizer’s ranking:

Get Pfizer alerts:

Pfizer stock opened at $36.08 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.83. Pfizer has a one year low of $27.88 and a one year high of $44.56. The company has a market capitalization of $200.86 billion, a PE ratio of 12.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $12.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.38 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 31.17% and a return on equity of 25.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Pfizer will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 7th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.53%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Monday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Pfizer from $43.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.03.

In other news, EVP Douglas M. Lankler sold 65,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.85, for a total value of $2,460,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 135,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,123,943.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Pfizer Inc acquired 312,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $5,000,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

Recommended Story: What are economic reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.