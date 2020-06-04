Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology (ETR:PFV) Hits New 12-Month High at $163.40

Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology AG (ETR:PFV)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as €163.40 ($190.00) and last traded at €163.40 ($190.00), with a volume of 1094 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at €159.40 ($185.35).

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Independent Research set a €130.00 ($151.16) target price on Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Warburg Research set a €130.00 ($151.16) target price on Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €140.00 ($162.79) target price on Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €128.17 ($149.03).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.10, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The firm has a market cap of $1.67 billion and a P/E ratio of 37.68. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of €153.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of €149.03.

Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology AG develops, manufactures, and markets components and systems for vacuum generation, measurement, and analysis. It offers hybrid bearing and splitflow turbo pumps, magnetically levitated turbo pumps, turbo pumping stations; rotary vane pumps, multi-stage roots pumps, and dry process pumps, as well as roots pumping stations; and leak detectors, mass spectrometers, gauge heads, and gas analysis equipment.

