Petrofac (OTCMKTS:POFCF) Stock Price Up 8.7%

Petrofac Limited (OTCMKTS:POFCF) rose 8.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $2.19 and last traded at $2.19, approximately 655 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 7,493 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.01.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.99.

Petrofac Company Profile (OTCMKTS:POFCF)

Petrofac Limited, an oilfield service company, provides facilities solutions to the oil and gas production and processing industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Engineering & Construction; Engineering & Production Services; and Integrated Energy Services. The Engineering & Construction segment provides engineering, procurement, construction, installation, and commissioning services to the onshore oil and gas industry.

See Also: Holder of Record

Receive News & Ratings for Petrofac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petrofac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.