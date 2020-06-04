Pete Redfern Acquires 64 Shares of Travis Perkins plc (LON:TPK) Stock

Travis Perkins plc (LON:TPK) insider Pete Redfern purchased 64 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1,111 ($14.61) per share, with a total value of £711.04 ($935.33).

LON:TPK opened at GBX 1,166.50 ($15.34) on Thursday. Travis Perkins plc has a twelve month low of GBX 573.80 ($7.55) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,841 ($24.22). The company has a market cap of $2.94 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.10. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,037.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,329.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.14.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TPK. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on Travis Perkins from GBX 1,720 ($22.63) to GBX 1,700 ($22.36) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Davy Research upgraded Travis Perkins to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Travis Perkins to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from GBX 1,600 ($21.05) to GBX 1,100 ($14.47) in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on Travis Perkins from GBX 1,550 ($20.39) to GBX 1,582 ($20.81) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Travis Perkins from GBX 1,470 ($19.34) to GBX 1,050 ($13.81) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Travis Perkins has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 1,372.09 ($18.05).

Travis Perkins plc supplies building and home improvement products in the United Kingdom. The company's General Merchanting division supplies products for various types of repair, maintenance, and improvement projects, as well as new residential and commercial construction. This division serves sole traders and national housebuilders under the Travis Perkins and Benchmarx brands.

