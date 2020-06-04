Penumbra Inc (NYSE:PEN) Shares Sold by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp reduced its position in shares of Penumbra Inc (NYSE:PEN) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 152,950 shares of the company’s stock after selling 790 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Penumbra were worth $24,675,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PEN. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Penumbra by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,237,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $860,303,000 after buying an additional 18,184 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Penumbra by 0.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,103,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,673,000 after buying an additional 11,544 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Penumbra by 3.9% during the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,266,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,281,000 after acquiring an additional 48,046 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Penumbra in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $79,928,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Penumbra by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 406,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,857,000 after acquiring an additional 30,892 shares during the last quarter. 83.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Penumbra stock traded up $0.36 during trading on Thursday, reaching $176.65. The stock had a trading volume of 183,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 247,203. The company has a quick ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 5.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Penumbra Inc has a 52-week low of $121.80 and a 52-week high of $194.93. The stock has a market cap of $6.18 billion, a PE ratio of 162.06 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $176.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $169.46.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $137.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.28 million. Penumbra had a return on equity of 5.72% and a net margin of 7.04%. Penumbra’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Penumbra Inc will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 price target (down from $186.00) on shares of Penumbra in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on Penumbra from $195.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Penumbra from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Penumbra from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 10th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Penumbra from $192.00 to $214.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $192.43.

In other news, CEO Adam Elsesser sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.01, for a total transaction of $1,376,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Arani Bose sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.07, for a total value of $1,850,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 560,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,761,716.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 49,044 shares of company stock valued at $8,661,795 over the last ninety days. 9.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Penumbra Profile

Penumbra, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, Japan, and internationally. The company offers neurovascular access systems designed to provide intracranial access for use in a range of neurovascular therapies under the Neuron, Neuron MAX, Select, BENCHMARK, DDC, and PX SLIM brands; aspiration based thrombectomy systems and accessory devices, including revascularization device for mechanical thrombectomy, such as Penumbra System under the ACE and the 3D Revascularization Device brands.

