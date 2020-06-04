PennyMac Financial Services Inc (NYSE:PFSI) Insider David M. Walker Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

PennyMac Financial Services Inc (NYSE:PFSI) insider David M. Walker sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.19, for a total transaction of $351,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

David M. Walker also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 19th, David M. Walker sold 10,000 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.11, for a total transaction of $301,100.00.

On Thursday, May 7th, David M. Walker sold 10,000 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.72, for a total transaction of $287,200.00.

On Thursday, April 23rd, David M. Walker sold 10,000 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.73, for a total value of $277,300.00.

On Wednesday, April 8th, David M. Walker sold 15,000 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.18, for a total value of $362,700.00.

On Wednesday, March 11th, David M. Walker sold 5,000 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.75, for a total value of $178,750.00.

Shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock opened at $34.63 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.32. PennyMac Financial Services Inc has a 12 month low of $13.14 and a 12 month high of $39.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.62. PennyMac Financial Services had a net margin of 33.47% and a return on equity of 32.19%. The company had revenue of $721.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $664.45 million. Analysts anticipate that PennyMac Financial Services Inc will post 10.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 18th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 15th. PennyMac Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.82%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush raised their target price on PennyMac Financial Services from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $25.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of PennyMac Financial Services in a report on Friday, May 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of PennyMac Financial Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PennyMac Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.88.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Salomon & Ludwin LLC purchased a new stake in PennyMac Financial Services during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 76.5% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,537 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services during the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 52.0% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,088 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in PennyMac Financial Services in the 1st quarter valued at $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.49% of the company’s stock.

PennyMac Financial Services Company Profile

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Loan Production, Loan Servicing, and Investment Management. The Loan Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of mortgage loans.

