Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) Raised to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $11.00 to $13.00 in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Citigroup cut Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a neutral rating to a sell rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $8.50 in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. BTIG Research upgraded Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $20.14.

PEB opened at $14.85 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The company has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.32 and a beta of 1.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.14. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a 1 year low of $5.39 and a 1 year high of $29.57.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $269.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $258.72 million. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 4.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. First Bank & Trust raised its stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 314.9% in the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,452 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 520.4% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,582 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,327 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 566.5% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,159 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 2,685 shares during the period.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) organized to opportunistically acquire and invest primarily in upper upscale, full-service hotels located in urban markets in major gateway cities. The Company owns 61 hotels, totaling approximately 14,600 guest rooms, located in 10 states and the District of Columbia, including: Del Mar, California; Los Angeles, California (Beverly Hills, Santa Monica and West Hollywood); San Diego, California; San Francisco, California; Santa Cruz, California; Washington, DC; Coral Gables, Florida; Key West, Florida; Naples, Florida; Buckhead, Georgia; Chicago, Illinois; Boston, Massachusetts; New York, New York; Portland, Oregon; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; Nashville, Tennessee; Columbia River Gorge, Washington; and Seattle, Washington.

