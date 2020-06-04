PAXEX (PAXEX) Achieves Market Capitalization of $5,088.78

PAXEX (CURRENCY:PAXEX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on June 4th. One PAXEX coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges including CryptoBridge and Graviex. PAXEX has a market cap of $5,088.78 and approximately $10.00 worth of PAXEX was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, PAXEX has traded 12.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get PAXEX alerts:

Axe (AXE) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002408 BTC.

Purex (PUREX) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00001277 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000015 BTC.

EUNO (EUNO) traded 27.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0189 or 0.00000195 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0500 or 0.00000518 BTC.

United Crypto Community (UCOM) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00001350 BTC.

HUZU (HUZU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Bank Coin (BANK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000121 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded down 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000052 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About PAXEX

PAXEX (PAXEX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 13th, 2018. PAXEX’s total supply is 25,817,955 coins and its circulating supply is 17,571,745 coins. The official website for PAXEX is www.paxexcoin.com. PAXEX’s official Twitter account is @PAXEXc.

PAXEX Coin Trading

PAXEX can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex and CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAXEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PAXEX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PAXEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PAXEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PAXEX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.