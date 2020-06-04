Passage Bio (NASDAQ:IMRA) Hits New 12-Month High at $47.52

Passage Bio (NASDAQ:IMRA) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $47.52 and last traded at $42.20, with a volume of 2646 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.90.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on IMRA. Citigroup initiated coverage on Passage Bio in a research report on Monday, April 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Passage Bio in a research note on Monday, April 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Passage Bio in a research report on Monday, April 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Passage Bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Passage Bio from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.60.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.58.

Passage Bio (NASDAQ:IMRA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($4.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by ($3.58). Equities analysts predict that Passage Bio will post -3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Bioscience Plc Arix purchased 187,500 shares of Passage Bio stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.50 per share, with a total value of $2,906,250.00. Also, Director Barbara Dalton acquired 312,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.50 per share, for a total transaction of $4,843,750.00.

Passage Bio

Imara, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics for patients with rare genetic disorders of hemoglobin. It develops IMR-687, which is an oral, once-a-day therapeutic for the treatment of sickle cell disease and b-thalassemia. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

