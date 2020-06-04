Park West Asset Management Llc Sells 584,400 Shares of SciPlay Corp (NASDAQ:SCPL) Stock

SciPlay Corp (NASDAQ:SCPL) major shareholder Park West Asset Management Llc sold 584,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.92, for a total value of $8,134,848.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

On Friday, May 29th, Park West Asset Management Llc sold 115,600 shares of SciPlay stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.09, for a total value of $1,628,804.00.

NASDAQ SCPL opened at $14.12 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.98. SciPlay Corp has a 1 year low of $5.82 and a 1 year high of $16.14. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 6.39 and a current ratio of 6.39.

SciPlay (NASDAQ:SCPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $118.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.53 million. SciPlay had a return on equity of 10.14% and a net margin of 4.96%. On average, research analysts forecast that SciPlay Corp will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SciPlay by 26.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 216,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,655,000 after buying an additional 45,186 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of SciPlay by 33.1% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,523,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,728,000 after buying an additional 379,183 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in SciPlay during the 4th quarter valued at $255,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in SciPlay by 632.4% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 114,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,406,000 after purchasing an additional 98,767 shares during the period. Finally, Colony Group LLC acquired a new stake in SciPlay during the 4th quarter valued at $1,833,000. 15.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SCPL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub raised SciPlay from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Stephens lifted their target price on SciPlay from $12.50 to $14.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Wedbush lifted their target price on SciPlay from $14.25 to $15.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SciPlay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 25th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upgraded SciPlay from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $9.50 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, April 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.68.

SciPlay Corporation develops and publishes digital games on mobile and Web platforms. The company offers seven games, which include social casino games, such as Jackpot Party Casino, Gold Fish Casino, Hot Shot Casino, and Quick Hit Slots, as well as casual games comprising MONOPOLY Slots, Bingo Showdown, and 88 Fortunes Slots.

