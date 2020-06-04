Oxford Square Capital Corp (NASDAQ:OXSQ) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.04

Oxford Square Capital Corp (NASDAQ:OXSQ) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, June 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.035 per share on Friday, July 31st. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 16th.

Oxford Square Capital has a payout ratio of 170.2% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments.

Shares of NASDAQ:OXSQ opened at $3.53 on Thursday. Oxford Square Capital has a 1 year low of $2.04 and a 1 year high of $6.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $164.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.37 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.38.

Oxford Square Capital (NASDAQ:OXSQ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.04). Oxford Square Capital had a negative net margin of 190.45% and a positive return on equity of 15.01%. The business had revenue of $10.83 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Oxford Square Capital will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Oxford Square Capital news, Director George Stelljes III acquired 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.11 per share, for a total transaction of $25,320.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 22,500 shares in the company, valued at $47,475. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Richard W. Neu bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.68 per share, for a total transaction of $53,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 57,012 shares in the company, valued at $152,792.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on OXSQ shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Oxford Square Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. BidaskClub raised shares of Oxford Square Capital from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Oxford Square Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.75.

Oxford Square Capital Corp. is a business development company, operates as a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. It is a private equity and mezzanine firm. The firm invests in both public and private companies. It invests in secured and unsecured senior debt, subordinated debt, junior subordinated debt, preferred stock, common stock and syndicated bank loans.

