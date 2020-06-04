Oxford Square Capital Corp (NASDAQ:OXSQ) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.04

Oxford Square Capital Corp (NASDAQ:OXSQ) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, June 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 17th will be given a dividend of 0.035 per share on Monday, August 31st. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.90%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 14th.

Oxford Square Capital has a dividend payout ratio of 170.2% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments.

NASDAQ:OXSQ opened at $3.53 on Thursday. Oxford Square Capital has a 1 year low of $2.04 and a 1 year high of $6.76. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.73 and a 200-day moving average of $4.38. The stock has a market cap of $164.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.37 and a beta of 1.11.

Oxford Square Capital (NASDAQ:OXSQ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $10.83 million during the quarter. Oxford Square Capital had a negative net margin of 190.45% and a positive return on equity of 15.01%. Equities analysts expect that Oxford Square Capital will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OXSQ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded Oxford Square Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Oxford Square Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Oxford Square Capital from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.75.

In other Oxford Square Capital news, Director Richard W. Neu bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.68 per share, for a total transaction of $53,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 57,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $152,792.16. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director George Stelljes III bought 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.11 per share, for a total transaction of $25,320.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 22,500 shares in the company, valued at $47,475. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 8.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Oxford Square Capital

Oxford Square Capital Corp. is a business development company, operates as a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. It is a private equity and mezzanine firm. The firm invests in both public and private companies. It invests in secured and unsecured senior debt, subordinated debt, junior subordinated debt, preferred stock, common stock and syndicated bank loans.

