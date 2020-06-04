Oxford Industries (OXM) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, June 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.27 per share for the quarter.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 26th. The textile maker reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $297.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $306.75 million. Oxford Industries had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 14.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. On average, analysts expect Oxford Industries to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:OXM opened at $50.41 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $793.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.45 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.01. Oxford Industries has a 52-week low of $30.37 and a 52-week high of $80.55.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup reduced their target price on Oxford Industries from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Oxford Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. B. Riley lowered their price target on Oxford Industries from $87.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Oxford Industries in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Oxford Industries from $86.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.83.

In other news, Director Clyde C. Tuggle purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $35.72 per share, with a total value of $71,440.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 10,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $358,021.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Oxford Industries Company Profile

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of company owned and licensed brands, and private labels apparel products worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as footwear and children's apparel under the Lilly Pulitzer brand; and men's shirts, pants, shorts, outerwear, ties, swimwear, footwear, and accessories, as well as women's products under the Southern Tide brand.

